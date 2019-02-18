Teams turn it on at AFLX Capricornia Challenge

A kick from Glenmore's Ben Hodgens (left) is smothered by Yeppoon's Bradley Fransis and Tom Cossens in the men's grand final.

AUSSIE RULES: The Yeppoon men and the Panthers women have taken the honours in the 2019 AFLX Capricornia Challenge.

The weekend event was a first on two fronts - it was the first competition of its kind in regional Queensland and it was the first time AFL was played at the Frenchville Sports Club's Ryan Park.

While there were a few challenges for teams adjusting to the modified version of the sport which meant fewer players per side, a rectangular field and some different rules, everyone involved put on a great display.

On Friday night a great crowd was treated to some quick ball movement and end to end footy as the under-16 Suns Development Academy played two exhibition matches as part of their preparation for the North Queensland Championships in late March.

They also got to see the Rockhampton Panthers get off to a great start with strong wins in the women's and men's divisions against the Glenmore Bulls and Brothers Kangaroos respectively.

With the men's game under lights and with temperatures noticeably cooler, the Panthers moved the ball well with Sam Gudgeon getting plenty of the footy and putting home a couple goals.

FULL STRIDE: Rockhampton Panthers' Taylah Pringle and Glenmore Bulls' Donna Davis in a race for possession in the women's final of the AFLX Capricornia Challenge at Ryan Park. Jann Houley

Saturday's matches were a much different story as the players found the fast pace game more challenging as the heat played its part.

In the men's competition the Glenmore Bulls shocked a few, upsetting favourites Yeppoon Swans by nine points as they looked set for a direct path through to the grand final.

However, the heat took its toll on the Bulls and the Panthers ran the ball well in their final pool match and it was the Panthers that took the win by nine points. That meant the Swans went straight through to the grand final.

The decider saw a refreshed Swans outfit, who had managed to rotate players through the pool matches, far too strong for a fatigued Glenmore as they ran out 81-10 winners.

The Panthers women dominated the pool matches, going through undefeated, and setting up a grand final rematch against the Glenmore Bulls.

BITS Liam Croft and Brothers Ryley Schofield in action on Saturday. Jann Houley

It was a fast-paced final as the ball went from end to end and neither side was able to hit the scoreboard until late in the first half.

Glenmore held the lead for much of the match and it looked as though there was an upset on the cards, but the Panthers were able to compose their structure to win by five points.

Glenmore's Cameron Squires won the men's Player of the Day award while in the women it was youngster Maddie Bishop from BITS who took out the award.

Teams will now focus their attention on full field practise matches as they prepare for Round 1 of the 2019 AFLC Frenchville Sports Club premiership season which starts on March 30.

RESULTS

MEN

Panthers 70 d Brothers 17, Glenmore 48 d Brothers 24, Yeppoon 71 d Panthers 20, Glenmore 33 d BITS 31, Yeppoon 81 d Brothers 15, Panthers 53 d BITS 31, Glenmore 41 d Yeppoon 32, Panthers 45 def Glenmore 36, Yeppoon 113 d BITS 13

Semi-final: Glenmore 40 d Panthers 28; grand final: Yeppoon 81 d Glenmore 10

WOMEN