Teamwork proves a winner for Emmaus

YOU BEAUTY! The Emmaus College players and their coach Karen Knowles celebrate after winning the Queensland All Schools hockey championship for the second year in a row. Picture: ANNETTE ANDREWS

HOCKEY: Goalkeeper Colby Cross stood tall under the pressure of a grand final penalty shootout to help Emmaus College claim back-to-back titles at the Queensland All Schools Championships.

Cross saved two penalties and his teammates converted all of theirs to seal a memorable win over Centenary Heights from Toowoomba.

Striker Lachlan Plant scored the team’s only goal in regulation time, blasting home a back-stick shot from the backline to put Emmaus 1-nil in front at half-time.

But Centenary Heights scored late to level things up and force the game into penalty shootouts.

Cross’s talent saw him named Player of the Final.

Emmaus coach Karen Knowles said it was another fantastic result.

“It’s very exciting, it really is,” she said.

“We lost four of our seniors out of the team from last year. We were rebuilding this year so it was good to go back-to-back with a younger team.

“We had four new players and three of them – Cale Gardner, Cameron Skinner and Bryce Pipe – are in grade eight.

“I definitely think the key to the win was our teamwork.”

Emmaus played 10 round games. They won six, lost twice to St Mary’s Toowoomba, the team they would meet and beat in the semi, and drew twice with grand final opponents Centenary Heights.

Kadence Lenzina was the carnival’s highest goal scorer, and fullback Dylan Quinlan was voted the team’s players player.

Knowles employed a different structure this year, playing four midfielders, two strikers and two defenders.

She said the team adapted well to the format, with Regan Weatherhead and Callum White controlling the play in the middle.

“Last year’s win was really exciting because we’d had a heartbreaking loss in the semi the year before after going through the carnival undefeated.

“That win was a reward for a couple of years hard work.

“This year it was a great team effort.”