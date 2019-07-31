Tears fall as historic decision recognises heritage

Widi man Ken Dodd lead a smoking ceremony held before the court's decision was handed down.

Widi man Ken Dodd lead a smoking ceremony held before the court's decision was handed down. Ashley Pillhofer

JUST after 10am today as the smoke from a traditional ceremony cleared, the Widi people of Nebo stood in a makeshift Federal Court and were recognised legally as the native title holders of a parcel of land in Central Queensland.

The quarter-of-a-million hectares stretches south from Mount Crompton to Nebo and as far west as Glenden and encompasses part of Eungella National Park.

Elation, relief and pride filled the hall as the community reached a goal it had worked towards for just shy of three decades - but despite the joy there was a bitter sadness felt among the group that some of the battles's key drivers were not alive to see the decision.

An agreement with all stakeholders proceeded the formal Federal Court ruling in the Nebo town hall.

Discussions between Widi people, Mackay and Isaac Regional Councils, State Government, pastoralists, energy and telecommunication companies and mining companies circumvented the need of any actual legal action through the courts.

Widi people named in the native title claim were given copies of the determination after it was presented at in-country Federal Court sitting at Nebo. Ashley Pillhofer

Counsel for the Widi people David Saylor told the court the decision marked a "significant” day in history for a group which had waited patiently and diligently for the determination.

"It demonstrated what can be achieved when all parties work together,” he said.

"It provides recognition of something Widi people have always known.

"So many of the Widi people who have been part of this effort have passed away.

"Thirty years of mitigation, negotiation and litigation have been a heavy burden for the Widi people but a burden they have carried to in order to demonstrate the depth of their culture and connection to their land.”

Counsel for Hail Creek Mine, which sits inside Widi country, Tony Denholder said all parties agreed there was "no doubt” the Widi people were traditional owners of the land.

"There was no need for a hearing we were more than happy to agree to this consent of determination,” he said.

"They (Hail Creek Mine) have operations in an area which is now determined by the Widi people so they've had a very clear view the Widi are stakeholders, they are traditional owners and there is an absolute need for a close relationship.”

Mr Denholder said despite all parties coming to agreement, the claims still took a number of years to be recognised.

"It takes a lot of evidence. For example, there was need for an anthropological report,” he said.

"Those things take some time to prepare and court processes ordinarily take time.

"These are just very complex matters because the courts and the parties are dealing with (the question) does this group hold native title to an area probably the same size as a European country.”

The Widi claim was filed in September 2006. There have been about 25 claims over Widi country since the introduction of the Native Title Act.

This determination joins the Widi people's joint determination with Barada Barna people in 2016 over almost 60,000 hectares of land north-west of Rockhampton.