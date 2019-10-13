‘Tears of joy’ as Emmaus scores sporting first

SWEET VICTORY: Emmaus College's victorious 18 years mixed team (back row, from left) coach Gary Benbow, Allira Holt, Kirralee Costelloe, Jade Assay, Ihndara Mcleod, Georgia SpannerLaura Guley and coach Lisa Norris; and (front, from left) Brayden Huggers, Jacob List, Steven Roser, Mitchell Kerley, Patrick Crow and Josh Day.

TOUCH: Emmaus College won a grand final thriller to claim the 18 years mixed division for the first time at the Queensland All Schools Championships in Brisbane.

The Rockhampton team scored a dramatic 6-5 win in drop-offs against Cavendish Road today at Whites Hill Reserve.

Emmaus appeared to have the game wrapped up, leading 5-4 in the shadows of full-time, but Cavendish Road scored with 10 seconds on the clock to send the game into drop-offs.

Both teams were down to four players before Laura Guley scored the match-winner off a perfectly placed pass from co-captain Patrick Crow to seal the memorable victory.

Emmaus were unbeaten at the championships, winning 11 games in total.

The Cathedral College were also in the winner’s circle, crowned champions in the 13 years girls and 15 years boys.

They were also awarded champion school after scoring the most points overall.

Their 15 years girls, 18 years boys and 18 years girls finished in the top four, while their 13 years boys made top 16.

A record 425 teams took part in the championships, which is the biggest schools touch football event in the world.

Emmaus’s sport development officer Justen Parle said it was an incredible win by the 18 years mixed team.

“It was really exciting,” he said.

“The other grand final that was being played at the same time finished in regulation time so everyone came to watch the drop-offs.

“There were people everywhere and there was a real arena feeling.

“There were tears of joy when the result went our way.

“I’m really proud and this is something they’ll never forget.”

Brayden Huggers was named player of the final.

Parle said it was a great performance across the board from Emmaus.

Their 13 boys and 13 girls finished runners-up, with the girls beaten by TCC 3-1 in an all CQ grand final, while the 15 boys and 15 girls both made top 16.