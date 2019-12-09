Tech business proves Rocky can mix it with the world’s best

ROCKHAMPTON business MadeKnown has won its eighth award and Fourth International award at the Summit International Creative Awards, proving the Beef Capital is just as technogically savvy as the rest of the world,

The business took out the bronze with an impressive, intuitive website for the Catholic Diocese of Rockhampton, going up against creative agencies from across the globe, with the winners honoured for the best not-for-profit websites.

Despite being a local business, MadeKnown has a global team, with members based in Sydney and London – led by multi-award winning production specialist Trent Siddharta (managing director) and award-winning designer and visual identity specialist Fiona Booker (creative director).

MadeKnown offers a personal touch – assembling a tailored team to precisely meet each of its clients’ specific needs without the large agency overheads.

“(The agency aims to) prove that high calibre creative work can be achieved anywhere, regardless of location or time zone,” Mr Siddharta said.

The Catholic Diocese first approached MadeKnown about revamping its website when it had become clunky and confusing, with important information difficult and at times impossible to find.

MadeKnown ran a workshop with the local Bishop, Reverend Michael Fabian McCarthy, and his team to unearth what the client and their website visitors most needed from the site, and from there came up with creative solutions.

The new and improved website is easy on the eyes and simple to navigate for the 200 plus visitors it attracts each day.

Diocesan Services director Dean Smith said he was ­incredibly happy with the new website.

“We have been extremely impressed with the quality of service … and I would happily recommend MadeKnown to anyone,” he said.

Made Known offers a comprehensive service, from website design, logo design and brand development to integrated marketing campaigns.

For Mr Siddharta, the business’ goal is to find “unique creative solutions to solve clients’ problems”, and not peddling the same products with a “one-size-fits-all mentality”.