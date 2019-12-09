Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Catholic Diocese Rockhampton project officer Shaun Pettett, MadeKnown creative director Fiona Booker, MadeKnown general manager Trent Siddharta and Catholic Diocese Rockhampton director of Diocesan services Dean Smith.
Catholic Diocese Rockhampton project officer Shaun Pettett, MadeKnown creative director Fiona Booker, MadeKnown general manager Trent Siddharta and Catholic Diocese Rockhampton director of Diocesan services Dean Smith.
Technology

Tech business proves Rocky can mix it with the world’s best

Steph Allen
9th Dec 2019 1:16 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ROCKHAMPTON business MadeKnown has won its eighth award and Fourth International award at the Summit International Creative Awards, proving the Beef Capital is just as technogically savvy as the rest of the world,

The business took out the bronze with an impressive, intuitive website for the Catholic Diocese of Rockhampton, going up against creative agencies from across the globe, with the winners honoured for the best not-for-profit websites.

Despite being a local business, MadeKnown has a global team, with members based in Sydney and London – led by multi-award winning production specialist Trent Siddharta (managing director) and award-winning designer and visual identity specialist Fiona Booker (creative director).

MadeKnown offers a personal touch – assembling a tailored team to precisely meet each of its clients’ specific needs without the large agency overheads.

“(The agency aims to) prove that high calibre creative work can be achieved anywhere, regardless of location or time zone,” Mr Siddharta said.

The Catholic Diocese first approached MadeKnown about revamping its website when it had become clunky and confusing, with important information difficult and at times impossible to find.

MadeKnown ran a workshop with the local Bishop, Reverend Michael Fabian McCarthy, and his team to unearth what the client and their website visitors most needed from the site, and from there came up with creative solutions.

The new and improved website is easy on the eyes and simple to navigate for the 200 plus visitors it attracts each day.

Diocesan Services director Dean Smith said he was ­incredibly happy with the new website.

“We have been extremely impressed with the quality of service … and I would happily recommend MadeKnown to anyone,” he said.

Made Known offers a comprehensive service, from website design, logo design and brand development to integrated marketing campaigns.

For Mr Siddharta, the business’ goal is to find “unique creative solutions to solve clients’ problems”, and not peddling the same products with a “one-size-fits-all mentality”.

catholic diocese of rockhampton madeknown rockhampton business
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman airlifted after being hit by car while fighting fires

        premium_icon Woman airlifted after being hit by car while fighting fires

        News RACQ Capricorn Rescue attends patient injured while protecting property from blaze

        Andy seeks a place at the head of the table

        premium_icon Andy seeks a place at the head of the table

        News After holding several successful high positions, Andy Ireland is aiming even higher...

        Ludwig green lights another election campaign for mayor

        premium_icon Ludwig green lights another election campaign for mayor

        News LSC mayor pens an open letter declaring his intention to run again.

        ‘DISAPPOINTING’: End of an era as ag colleges closes doors

        premium_icon ‘DISAPPOINTING’: End of an era as ag colleges closes doors

        News Ken O’Dowd and Mark Furner clash over the closure of Emerald and Longreach...