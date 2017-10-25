Technology assists Rocky Barra Bounty's waterway health

LOVES FISHING: Quintin Maclean can't wait to get stuck in to the Barramundi over the next three days in the Barra Bounty 2017.

THE competitive streak runs deep for Rocky boy Quintin Maclean.

He loves casually wetting a line but when he's fishing in the competitive environment of the Barra Bounty 2017, that's when Mr Maclean comes into his own.

Kicking off at 5am tomorrow and running until noon on Saturday, Rocky's Barra Bounty is regarded as one of the premier Barramundi competitions in Queensland.

The tag and release fishing classic first kicked off in 1999 and in 2017 has drawn 80 two-man-teams from far and wide to fish from Fitzroy River to Corio Bay, Capricornia.

Taking place every September/October, the competition has had Mr Maclean, 39, hooked for the past 15 years.

Quintin Maclean & Aaron Dial's Team 'Beer "n" Bundy Boys' caught a Barra was back in 2014 measuring 1250mm and winning the biggest Barra that year. Contributed

"I like competitions, I like that style of fishing, that little bit of competitiveness, it keeps you sharp,” Mr Maclean said.

Another factor that lures him into the competition is the way it helps to monitor fish stocks and consequently the health of the river system.

"What appealed to me as a way to put back into the fishery, because you take so much out of it,” he said.

"You're able to gather all this research and data and have a lot more understanding of what the species of fish do in the river system.

"When you've landed fish, you then tag the fish, record the tag number, length of fish and location where caught and take picture.”

The Barra Bounty has moved with the times with a fishing app rolled out this year (after successful testing last year) allowing contestants to log their catches and keep track of their fellow competitors.