Teddy picnic to encourage healthy habits

PICNIC TIME: Harry Hughes, Elizabeth Clemow and Wyatt Bender with their teddy bears at the Emerald Gumnuts Playgroup Teddy Bear Picnic.

PICNIC TIME: Harry Hughes, Elizabeth Clemow and Wyatt Bender with their teddy bears at the Emerald Gumnuts Playgroup Teddy Bear Picnic.

IT WAS a morning full of fluffy friends and healthy treats as children dined out at the Emerald Gumnuts Playgroup Teddy Bears Picnic this week.

Sarah Clemow said the idea for the picnic came as a way of encouraging healthy habits from a young age.

She said it was healthy habits month at Playgroup Queensland, and one mum came up with a Teddy Bear Picnic to make the morning a bit more fun for their children.

“We all have really bad habits that we don’t want our children to follow, so teaching them from a young age that healthy food can taste good is really important,” Ms Clemow said.

Parents helped to run a smoothie station and also created healthy snacks and bliss balls to show their children that nutritious food was delicious.

Children, aged from zero through to five spent the morning painting small plaster bears and dined out with their favourite teddy bears and all their friends while enjoying healthy snacks.

Ms Clemow said it was a fun and social way to encourage kids who wouldn’t usually eat fruit and vegetables.

“It’s also about encouraging parents who have trouble feeding their kids vegies and fruit at home,” Ms Clemow said.

“Whereas when they are here and seeing other kids eating it, they think it’s okay and are happy to try it.

“It encourages the children and the parents.”

Emerald Gumnuts Playgroup is held on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9.30-11.30am for children up to five years old at Centenary Park, Emerald.