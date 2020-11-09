Tee-rific 100th birthday for golfing great grandma

Immanuel Gardens resident Mary Haddon celebrated her 100th birthday in style on the golfing range.

To tee, or not to tee: that is the question Mary Haddon has asked herself for the past 60 years she's spent on the golfing green.

The Immanuel Gardens retirement village resident can be seen at Maroochy River Golf Club twice a week, giving Tiger Woods a run for his money.

If there's one thing she has over the professional golfer, it's experience, having just celebrated her 100th birthday out on the range.

She said her decades playing the sport helped keep her active.

"In my opinion, I think everyone should get out onto the green and have a hit - it really is so good for you," Mary said.

"At the club, there are quite a few girls that are over 90 who enjoy playing regularly - it helps to keep us all active."

It was the Roaring 20s when Mary was born and life couldn't be more different now for the Buderim resident.

Growing up in the Great Depression meant she couldn't go to university, but Mary made the most of her working years.

Immanuel Gardens resident Mary Haddon celebrated her 100th birthday in style on the golfing range.

"A particularly unique role I have had in my career would be during the Second World War, my role was to work assembling the 'Owen Machine Gun', the service machine gun of the Australian Army in WWII," she said.

"I did this at Port Kembla during the war.

"For years, I worked for Sensus and Stats, as well as drove a taxi in Sydney for eight years.

"A lot of things, and experiences I was able to do throughout my working years."

Mary has had her hands full with five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren from her one son.

She said her husband, who sadly passed away from leukaemia, was also a source of many happy memories.

"He truly was the best friend and husband anyone could wish for - always smiling, and always happy," she said.

"Most certainly my favourite day would be my wedding day.

"That was the happiest and best day of my life … we were married in Wollongong.

"There have been many best days, but my wedding day would be at the top of my list."

From skydiving at the age of 80 to climbing the Sydney Harbour Bridge five years later, Mary has never been afraid of a little adventure.

While she doesn't have a secret for joining the exclusive 100 club, she had some important advice.

"I do believe in helping people as much as you can, I have helped a lot of people along the way," she said.

"Really, the best we can do is just to enjoy life - there is no point in being miserable or worrying about something you have no control over.

"I truly do not know where the 100 years have gone … although I have lived an adventurous life, and very luck to have travelled a lot."