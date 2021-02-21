Teen, 17, killed in horror crash south of Brisbane

A 17-year-old is dead and a man is fighting for life after a traumatic night on Logan roads.

Police said the teen died after a Mitsubishi Lancer collided with a Holden Colorado at the intersection of Beaudesert Beenleigh Rd and Belivah Rd, Bahrs Scrub, just after midnight.

The driver of the Lancer was trapped for more than an hour before he was freed and taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition.

He died early this morning.

A teenager was killed in a horror crash at Bahrs Scrub, south of Brisbane, on Saturday night. Picture 10 News

The three other passengers of the Lancer and four people in the Holden Colorado escaped with minor injuries.

The road was closed for more than four hours and police remained at the scene Sunday morning.

Locals said the road was notoriously dangerous.

Beenleigh resident James Herbst said as traffic comes down the hill southbound, the road angled to the left towards Bannockburn Rd.

"For a split second, those unfamiliar with the road can judge that cars approaching on that angle are turning left on to Bannockburn Rd," he said.

Seven other people escaped with minor injuries. Picture 10 News

"When, in fact, they're going straight on. A split-second wrong decision is all it takes, but the layout of an intersection can contribute to making poor split second decisions."

It was a busy night for emergency services across Logan with another crash on Waterford-Tamborine Rd at the Quinzeh Creek Bridge, Logan Village, where a car crashed into a pole just after 4.30am.

The road was closed for more than four hours. Picture 10 News

A 24-year-old Logan man was trapped inside the car for more than an hour before he was freed and taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital.

The Forensic Crash Unit are investigating and are appealing for anyone who may have information or dashcam footage of the incident to come forward.

The crash was one of three fatal accidents on Queensland roads overnight, after a 29-year-old man died in a crash northwest of Brisbane on Saturday night and a 19-year-old man died after the motorbike he was riding slammed into a tree in Townsville Saturday night.



Originally published as Teen, 17, killed in horror crash south of of Brisbane