Teen accused of raping 15yo girlfriend

A 17-YEAR-OLD male has been accused of having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl and during that period, raped her.

The teenage accused appeared in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court for a bail application yesterday, represented by ATILS lawyer Zoe Craven, where the court heard of the allegations.

The male had been taken into custody overnight in relation to the charges he is facing - one of rape, two counts of unlawful carnal knowledge and one of common assault.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden opposed the teen's bail on the grounds of teenager's criminal history, the strength of the case particularly in relation to the common assault charge where there witnesses to this incident.

The court heard that in relation to the allegation of relationship and rape of the 15-year-old, there was only the victim's statement offered in the bail objection material.

Ms Craven said her client claims the allegations are false.

She said up until a few months ago, her client was under 24-hour supervision of the Department of Child of Safety.

Ms Craven said that decreased to day-time visits by youth workers as her client transitioned into adulthood and out of the care of the department.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke, when granting bail, made one of the conditions of bail be that the 17-year-old enter back into 24-hour supervision, along with reporting to police twice a week and have no contact with alleged victims.

The matter was adjourned until January 10.