Teen adds to his already 'lawless life' criminal history

ADAM Joseph Hopkins and cars don't mix.

The 19-year-old was yesterday sentenced in Rockhampton Magistrates Court after pleading guilty to one count of driving while disqualified.

Police prosecutor Constable David Longhurst said police were called to a single vehicle accident on the Old Capricorn Highway at Gracemere at 7.40am on March 13 and found a red Holden Commodore facing the wrong way, stuck in a drain and the defendant nearby.

Constable Longhurst said Hopkins confessed he didn't have a licence and had been speeding down Reservoir St, going around the corner onto Old Capricorn Highway too fast and lost control.

The court was told he had been disqualified for driving without due care and attention and was a repeat unlicensed driver who had only ever gained a learner's licence.

In October 2017, Hopkins was ordered to a six-month suspended sentence, operational for 18 months, for many offences including one where he was high on ice and threw himself on the front of a vehicle which had stopped as he walked across Murray St at an intersection.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke described Hopkins' traffic and criminal history as showing Hopkins had led a "completely lawless life”.

He then told Hopkins to take his hands out of his pockets and "stop staring me down”.

Mr Clarke ordered Hopkins to a three-month prison term, wholly suspended and operational for 12 months.

Hopkins was also disqualified from driving for two years and six months, and extended the operational period of a suspended sentenced handed down in Rockhampton Magistrates Court in November by six months.