A teenage boy was left with suspected spinal injuries after a surfing incident on Fraser Island. Contributed
Young surfer airlifted from island with 'spinal injuries'

Carlie Walker
by
23rd Dec 2019 2:15 PM | Updated: 3:32 PM
A TEENAGE boy has suffered a suspected spinal injury after a surfing accident on Fraser Island.

The incident was reported about 11.30am on Monday.

The Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was sent to the island to assist the teenager.

Upon arrival, the aeromedical team worked alongside paramedics from the Queensland Ambulance Service to stabilise the boy, before airlifting him to Hervey Bay Hospital. 

He was transported in a stable condition.

