RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked to a motor vehicle accident involving a truck and car on the Bruce Highway, near Raglan.
News

Teen trapped inside car after frightening truck collision

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnws.com.au
15th Feb 2020 9:45 AM
A TEENAGE girl was airlifted to hospital late last night after her car collided with a truck on the Bruce Highway, near Raglan.

At 10.50pm, paramedics, including critical care, and RACQ Capricorn Rescue responded to reports of a truck and car crash on the Bruce Highway, about 40km south of Rockhampton.

It is believed both vehicles were headed South when the accident occurred.

On arrival, a teenage girl was entrapped in the car and with assistance from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services was freed.

She was treated at the scene for chest, leg and possible spinal injuries and was stabilised by the flight medical crew team.

She was airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital in a serious but stable condition for further treatment.

The Bruce Highway was closed until about 3.15am.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

