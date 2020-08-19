Teen allegedly broke COVID law to do Maccas and drugs run

A teenager accused of disobeying non-essential travel rules during the height of lockdown was allegedly found with drugs near a McDonald’s.

A teenager accused of disobeying non-essential travel rules during the height of lockdown was allegedly found with drugs near a McDonald’s.

A teenager accused of disobeying non-essential travel rules was allegedly found with drugs near a busy McDonald's in Brisbane.

Rocco Bono Moltoni, 18, was due to face Brisbane Magistrates Court this morning after being charged with failing to comply with the COVID-19 direction in April this year.

Queensland Police charged the Mount Ommaney teen with possessing dangerous drugs after he was allegedly caught with marijuana at the corner of Granzella St and Milton Rd near the McDonald's at Milton on April 29, 2020.

Perth couple in court accused of entering Queensland illegally

Qld premier says state is 'singled out' over strict border measures

Police allege they also caught the teen with a small brass smoking pipe and water pipe.

In April, Queenslanders were restricted from leaving their home unless they fit one of 16 categories, including shopping for essential food, travelling to and from work, exercising or taking children to school or childcare.

Mr Moltoni's case was adjourned to September 16.

Lawrence Gordon Petersen, 63, and Edith van Dommelen, 68, faced Richlands Magistrates Court this morning charged with fraud and failing to comply with border directions.

It comes as another couple, Lawrence Gordon Petersen, 63, and Edith van Dommelen, 68, faced Richlands Magistrates Court this morning accused of breaching Queensland's tough border restrictions.

Police allege the couple falsely declared they had not travelled to a COVID-19 hotspot when they crossed the Goondiwindi border checkpoint with false declarations on July 27.

It is alleged they then visited a hospital, a cafe, a restaurant and an elderly relative in the days after entering the state.

A man in hotel quarantine is the only new coronavirus case Queensland has recorded in the past 24 hours.

The government confirmed this morning that the border bubble between NSW and Queensland will be slightly widened near Goondiwindi.

Originally published as Teen allegedly broke COVID law to do Maccas, drugs run