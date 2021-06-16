Menu
Police will allege a 39-year-old woman who works at Coles parked in her work carpark, where she was approached by two women. Picture: Gaye Gerard / NCA Newswire
News

Teen allegedly carjacked Coles worker

by Evin Priest
16th Jun 2021 2:52 PM | Updated: 3:51 PM

A teenage girl has been hospitalised after allegedly carjacking a Coles employee at knifepoint before slamming the stolen getaway car into a power pole at the Gold Coast suburb of Mermaid Waters.

Queensland Police arrested a 14-year-old girl and a 21-year-old woman after an alleged stolen vehicle crashed at Mermaid Waters on Wednesday.

Police will allege a 39-year-old woman, who works at Coles, parked her grey 2008 Mazda 2 in her work carpark at 6am on Beaudesert-Nerang Road, Nerang where she was approached by two women.

One of the women allegedly threatened the Coles staffer with a knife and demanded her car keys before the pair fled in the stolen car.

Just after 7.20am, the Mazda 2 crashed into bushes and a light pole on Markeri St at Mermaid Waters.

A teenage girl allegedly carjacked a woman at knifepoint and slammed the stolen getaway car into a power pole. Picture: Jordan Bissell / 7 News
A 14-year-old Coomera girl, who was allegedly driving the vehicle, sustained a leg injury.

She was transported by paramedics to the Gold Coast University in a stable condition.

Her alleged passenger, a 21-year-old Coomera woman, was also transported to the Gold Coast University Hospital for observation.

They are both assisting police with inquiries, while nobody else was injured during either of the incidents.

Investigations continue.

