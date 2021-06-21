Vanz Leo Gooda, 19, appeared in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on June 7 where he applied for bail. FILE PHOTO

A teenager’s lawyer has explained why his client allegedly failed to appear in court on three separate occasions.

Vanz Leo Gooda, 19, appeared in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on June 7 where he applied for bail.

Mr Gooda was charged with three counts of failure to appear, and one count each of trespass, commit public nuisance, and assault police officer.

The court heard the three alleged failure to appear charges were from January 20, April 9, and May 31.

Police prosecutor sergeant Melissa Campbell was opposed to bail being granted to Mr Gooda.

“He has failed to appear; the court can’t have confidence he is going to turn up and finalise these matters,” Sergeant Campbell said.

She said there were no bail conditions the court could impose that would assure Mr Gooda attended court to have his matters finalised.

Mr Gooda’s solicitor Brendon Selic said there had been “sorry business” in relation to the alleged failure to appear charges.

“That has been confirmed by his mother who is in the back of the court,” Mr Selic said.

He said his client would abide by any bail condition set by the court.

Magistrate Cameron Press said it was unlikely Mr Gooda would serve actual time in custody if convicted of the alleged offences and that conditions, such as reporting to police three times a week, could manage the risk he posed of failing to appear.

Mr Press granted Mr Gooda bail with conditions and adjourned his matters to June 28.

Originally published as Teen allegedly missed court due to ‘sorry business’