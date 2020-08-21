30 men accused of raping a teenage girl in a hotel

The 16-year-old girl had reportedly gone to use a bathroom at the hotel when she was taken to a room and allegedly gang raped by dozens of men.

The 16-year-old girl had reportedly gone to use a bathroom at the hotel when she was taken to a room and allegedly gang raped by dozens of men.

A teenage girl was allegedly gang-raped by dozens of men at a hotel in Israel in an attack the country's Prime Minister called a "crime against humanity".

Two suspects have been arrested so far in connection to the filmed sexual assault of the intoxicated 16-year-old at a resort in the coastal town of Eilat, according to The Times of Israel.

Police said additional arrests were expected.

"This is shocking; there is no other word. This is not only a crime against the girl, this is a crime against humanity itself that is worthy of all condemnation," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tweeted on Thursday.

He called for the men to be "brought to justice".

The teenager had gone out drinking with friends in Eilat last week before ending up at the hotel, where she used a bathroom, according to the Israeli newspaper Haaretz.

She was then allegedly taken to a hotel room and repeatedly raped - while some of the men shot footage on their mobile phones.

Police said the teenager's friend tried to help to no avail.

One suspect told police that 30 men had sex with the girl, however, he claimed it was consensual, The Times of Israel reported.

The suspect, who is in his late 20s, was arrested on Wednesday after police found video footage of the alleged attack and messages to the girl on his phone.

He claimed someone else had been using his phone, authorities said.

A second suspect, also in his late 20s, was arrested on Thursday morning.

The victim reported the alleged rape last Friday, sending shockwaves through the country.

The country's Defence Minister Benny Gantz this week condemned the alleged assailants.

"The police investigation is still under way, but it's important that I convey a message to those who participated or bore witness to this case or others: The only thing you've proven is what depravity of your soul and morality you are capable of," he tweeted.

"To the complainant, it's important that I say - my heart is with you, you are not alone."

The identities of the two arrested men have not been made public.

