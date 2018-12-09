Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police have arrested a teen after a botched robbery.
Police have arrested a teen after a botched robbery.
Crime

Teen tries to rob Gold Coast servo with hammer

by Talisa Eley
9th Dec 2018 7:13 PM

A HAPLESS thief has botched an armed robbery on the Gold Coast in broad daylight, caught by police after a brief stint on the run.

The 18-year-old man tried to rob the BP service station on the corner of Gilston Rd and Cayuga St in Nerang around 2.40pm today, armed with a hammer.

Police will allege the man demanded cash from a staff member, as well as car keys from a female customer.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said a man inside the servo challenged the alleged thief, who ran from the petrol station empty-handed.

He was spotted by a witness nearby and arrested a short time later.

No-one was injured, the spokeswoman said.

Police expect to charge the man.

crime editors picks gold coast

Top Stories

    NITE LIFE: Christmas parties in full swing at the clubs

    NITE LIFE: Christmas parties in full swing at the clubs

    Entertainment Photos taken at the Heritage Hotel, Zodiac Nightclub and Ginger Mule

    Gracemere defeats Rocky in round eight of Cap Challenge

    premium_icon Gracemere defeats Rocky in round eight of Cap Challenge

    Cricket WET weather and a slow season contribute to Brothers losing match

    Man frees himself from car after rollover on highway

    Man frees himself from car after rollover on highway

    News He was initially trapped in the vehicle

    Chance Ex-Tropical Cyclone Owen could impact Rocky

    Chance Ex-Tropical Cyclone Owen could impact Rocky

    Weather Wet weather tipped to continue throughout the week

    Local Partners