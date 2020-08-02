Teens arrested as alleged joy ride in stolen car ends

The teenage boy was arrested at a South Mackay address after a stolen car was recovered from the home.

UPDATE: A SECOND teen has been taken into custody, Queensland Police confirmed.

The pair are aged 15 and 17.

INITIAL: POLICE have arrested a teenage boy amid dramatic scenes at a South Mackay home where officers recovered a stolen car.

Crews were called to a South Mackay home just before just before 4pm Sunday after a person saw the car pull into a house on the street.

The white Toyota Hilux was allegedly stolen from Pratt St overnight after keys were taken from inside the home.

Police spent the day tracking the Hilux as it was allegedly taken on a high-speed joy ride across Mackay.

The car was reported hooning through the CBD and was seen "doing burnouts" on Shakespeare St just before 12pm.

Further reports throughout the day placed the car at Eimeo, Andergrove, Slade Point, Rural View and across the city.

Mackay District Duty Officer Senior Sergeant Andy Buteaux said police cordoned off the front and back of the home when they arrived on scene.

"A member of public saw on Facebook that it was reported stolen and police made their way here," he said.

"There have been a lot of reports from members of the public in different locations (of the car) doing burnouts, excess speed.

"We located the stolen vehicle with the keys and we have one juvenile under arrest."

Snr Sgt Buteaux said the child and the address where he was arrested were known to police.

He said it was likely the child would be charged.

"There is a possibility unfortunately with these stolen cars that they usually get handed around between offenders," he said.

"Every time we get (a car) it usually has a different driver in it.

"We just have to piece the puzzle together and try to get the information and make arrests as and when we can."

An adult male was also taken into custody at the scene- his arrest is not linked to the stolen car.