Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Teen arrested for threatening man with hunting knife at Palmerston Centrelink
Teen arrested for threatening man with hunting knife at Palmerston Centrelink
Crime

Teen arrested for threatening man with knife at Centrelink

by Sarah Matthews
19th Jan 2021 8:57 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A TEENAGER has been arrested for allegedly threatening a man with a hunting knife at Palmerston Centrelink.

According to NT Police, the 17-year-old allegedly threatened a 30-year-old man with a knife just after 3.30pm.

Police attended and found the 17-year-old nearby with a large hunting knife down the front of his shorts.

He was charged with aggravated assault and going armed in public and was bailed to appear in Youth Court at a later date.

 

 

sarah.matthews@news.com.au

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Teen arrested for threatening man with hunting knife at Centrelink

More Stories

court crime knife crime threatening behaviour

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        5am robbery reported at North Rockhampton supermarket

        Premium Content 5am robbery reported at North Rockhampton supermarket

        News The man demanded money and cigarettes from the shop assistant

        New Year’s Day drink-driver had 20 bourbons

        Premium Content New Year’s Day drink-driver had 20 bourbons

        News David John Hill’s traffic history was described as “absolutely appalling.”

        LETTERS: ‘Wasteful spending needs to stop’

        Premium Content LETTERS: ‘Wasteful spending needs to stop’

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        Upper Dawson Rd roadworks: What you need to know

        Premium Content Upper Dawson Rd roadworks: What you need to know

        News The work will include asphalt repairs, a bitumen spray seal and an asphalt overlay.