Teen arrested with machete as police target metro crime

Police have charged five people, including a teenager allegedly in possession of a machete, during a high-visibility operation targeting metro stations and public areas in Sydney’s north and south west over the long weekend.

In response to a number of incidents including robberies, undercover detectives swooped on large groups of youth in Mt Druitt, Parramatta, Castle Hill and Liverpool.

Five people were arrested in the crackdown - including a 17-year-old who was found with a machete in his backpack - while 34 people were searched and 36 issued move-on directions.

Police allege the 17-year-old ran from police before being detained carrying a 37cm machete blade. He was charged with custody of knife in public place and was bailed to appear at a children's court on January 28.

Four others were charged with offences including drug possession and larceny.

The operation comes after police were called to several train stations across Sydney's northwest to give move-on directions to large groups of youth following reports of a street robbery and break-and-enter.

The Hills Police Area Commander, Superintendent Jason Joyce said young people needed to understand the severe consequences of knife-related crime.

"Every single concealed weapon is extremely dangerous, and has the potential to be used to threaten or cause serious harm to members of the community," Supt Joyce said.

"Situations can spiral out of control very quickly, and, heartbreakingly, can ruin young lives. I would also call on parents to do their best to ensure their kids are safe."

He said there was a correlation between the crackdown and a downward trend in crime, which would see police continue to bolster their presence.

"Proactive policing is vital to achieving this aim and we will continue to have a presence wherever our officers are needed," he said.

Minister for Police and Emergency Services David Elliott said this kind of behaviour is always unacceptable and won't be tolerated, no matter what age.

"I applaud the police for their stellar work in catching these offenders who think they can run amok where ever they like," Minister Elliott said.

"No matter if you're 17 or 47 you will face the full force of the law."