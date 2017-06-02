Teen attacks with weapon at dinosaur park

A 17-YEAR-OLD was yesterday ordered to two years' probation starting on August 27 for an assault occasioning bodily harm charge.

Jeremiah Carbine pleaded guilty to eight charges including the assault, two for failing to appear in court and five breaches of bail.

The court heard Carbine and his sister had been in an ongoing dispute with a group of people and on the night of the assault, Carbine had argued with a female when another stepped in between them.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said they fought at the dinosaur park - Alf Kele Memorial Rotary Park - in Wandal.

"(Carbine) didn't like the victim being in his breathing area,” she said.

Mrs Marsden said he told the victim to move and when she didn't, he slapped her in the face.

Carbine repeatedly asked her to move away from him, which she did not, and at some point, he punched her twice in the head.

A friend pulled Carbine away from the group and tried to get him to calm down, but he continued the argument.

"He left the park and went to try and get his sister to come fight the girls,” Mrs Marsden said.

She said after he failed to wake his sister up, he returned to the park and armed himself with a stick.

Mrs Marsden said the victim had got in Carbine's "breathing space” again, he warned her and then hit her twice with the stick.

"It's a prolonged attack with violence with a stick,” she said.

Carbine's lawyer Zoe Craven said her client had been raised by his grand- mother after his mother died and had grown up with his father around.

She said he had problems with alcohol and cannabis and had been drinking in the hours before the assault.

Miss Craven said the argument between Carbine, his sister and this group had been going on for weeks.

"The decision to return to the house and go back after the initial exchange was a foolish one,” she said.

Miss Craven

said in relation to the breaches of bail and failing to appear in court, Carbine felt he "had already stuffed up too much”.

The court heard Carbine had been to Murri Court in the past where the elders found a lack of maturity, peer pressure, lack of adult supervision and his drug and alcohol issues contributed to why he offended.

"This behaviour is completely unacceptable,” Magistrate Catherine Benson said and ordered a conviction be recorded.