25°
News

Teen attacks with weapon at dinosaur park

Kerri-Anne Mesner
| 2nd Jun 2017 8:26 AM
Generic Rockhampton Court. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
Generic Rockhampton Court. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK270716ccourt2

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A 17-YEAR-OLD was yesterday ordered to two years' probation starting on August 27 for an assault occasioning bodily harm charge.

Jeremiah Carbine pleaded guilty to eight charges including the assault, two for failing to appear in court and five breaches of bail.

The court heard Carbine and his sister had been in an ongoing dispute with a group of people and on the night of the assault, Carbine had argued with a female when another stepped in between them.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said they fought at the dinosaur park - Alf Kele Memorial Rotary Park - in Wandal.

"(Carbine) didn't like the victim being in his breathing area,” she said.

Mrs Marsden said he told the victim to move and when she didn't, he slapped her in the face.

Carbine repeatedly asked her to move away from him, which she did not, and at some point, he punched her twice in the head.

A friend pulled Carbine away from the group and tried to get him to calm down, but he continued the argument.

"He left the park and went to try and get his sister to come fight the girls,” Mrs Marsden said.

She said after he failed to wake his sister up, he returned to the park and armed himself with a stick.

Mrs Marsden said the victim had got in Carbine's "breathing space” again, he warned her and then hit her twice with the stick.

"It's a prolonged attack with violence with a stick,” she said.

Carbine's lawyer Zoe Craven said her client had been raised by his grand- mother after his mother died and had grown up with his father around.

She said he had problems with alcohol and cannabis and had been drinking in the hours before the assault.

Miss Craven said the argument between Carbine, his sister and this group had been going on for weeks.

"The decision to return to the house and go back after the initial exchange was a foolish one,” she said.

Miss Craven

said in relation to the breaches of bail and failing to appear in court, Carbine felt he "had already stuffed up too much”.

The court heard Carbine had been to Murri Court in the past where the elders found a lack of maturity, peer pressure, lack of adult supervision and his drug and alcohol issues contributed to why he offended.

"This behaviour is completely unacceptable,” Magistrate Catherine Benson said and ordered a conviction be recorded.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  alf kele memorial park assault rockhampton magistrates court

Ain’t no mountain high enough

GOING on a hike is one of the best ways to get active and outdoors and the big smoke Brisbane is dishing up the goods.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Date nights under $50

Nothing is more romantic than a picnic with a cracking view.

NOT every date has to cost you a bomb.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

BREAKING: Rocky's $82m rail lifeline delivers jobs

BREAKING: Rocky's $82m rail lifeline delivers jobs

Massive news for Rocky after Aurizon's bombshell.

Daughters' heartbreak as Rocky dad fight for his life in coma

FAMILY MAN: Luke Buckton and his extended family on his wedding day last year. INSET: Luke himself.

DAUGHTERS tell dad he's not riding motorbike again when he wakes up.

Booming CQ mine want workers right now

Mine jobs are on the rise in CQ.

JOB UP for grabs as Central Queensland mine ramps up production.

Iconic Rocky bar and restaurant's exciting new revamp

The Criterion Hotel is getting a new look.

ICONIC Rocky building transforms as owner takes it into a new era.

Local Partners

Cringeworthy moment Rocky workers were axed: Worker tells all

INSIDE the Aurizon lunchroom where Rocky Aurizon worker were given the "biggest kick in the guts" of all.

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

Iconic Rocky bar and restaurant's exciting new revamp

The Criterion Hotel is getting a new look.

ICONIC Rocky building transforms as owner takes it into a new era.

Indulge your inner-pirate with Notorius ship this weekend

WALK THE PLANK: Treasure to be found on Notorius at Keppel Bay Marina this weekend.

Will you be made to walk the plank?

WHAT'S ON: Your guide to weekend events across the region

Nora Hanasy is a finalist in this years Bayton Awards.

Find out what's happening in CQ this weekeend.

Beast of a ride locked in for Rocky Show as dispute resolved

RIDING ON: Rockhampton Show-goers enjoy the spinning Coaster ride at the 2016 show.

Show society and showmen's guild reach agreement over rides dispute

Karl slams sleazy Daily Mail article about female colleague

KARL Stefanovic has delivered an impassioned speech on Today this morning, slamming tabloid website the Daily Mail over an article.

Ed Sheeran's Aussie promoter says more tickets will be offered

Never fear, Sheeran fans. More tickets are on their way.

UK star's promoter begs Australian fans to be patient.

Crab crawl to the Capricorn Coast to catch crustaceans

2017 ICRAB CLASSIC: Grab a decent crab to net a prize.

Mark on your calendar the dates for the second annual ICRAB Classic.

Who would have thought science could be this fun?

SCIENCE: Sarah Buchan demonstrates the air cannon at the Shell Questacon Science Circus.

Prepare yourselves for an action packed day of science fun.

'AS IF': Clueless turns 22, Alicia Silverstone spills goss

It was all about the clothes

Silverstone surprised fans at a screening of Clueless

Kernaghan returns to Rocky's Great Western

OUTBACK CLUB: Lee Kernaghan returns to the Great Western Hotel this weekend.

Boys from the Bush tour hits Rocky this weekend

Fossil discoveries at the Capricorn Caves

WALK ON THE WILD SIDE: Then the palaeo guide will lead you through the caves revealing thousands of tiny bone fossils and teeth embedded in the cave sediment.

Fossil tour will reveal the region's prehistoric past.

4 Bedrooms, Ensuite and Side Access To A Shed!!

3 Churchill Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 4 2 4 $279,000

Situated in Park Avenue and close to schools and shops, is this highset family home with a rockblock base and cladding. An extension to the back of the home has...

QUEENSLANDER. 1295M2 ALLOTMENT. 3 BAY SHED WITH POWER.

18 Nobbs Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 1 $200,000

2 LARGE BEDROOMS. 2 ROOMS OF THE BEDROOMS. USE AS DRESSING ROOMS, NURSURY OR OFFICES. SEPARATE LOUNGE NEW KITCHEN SEPARATE DINING ROOM MODERN BATHROOM BACK...

Amazing Highset Family Home With Stunning Views and Huge Rumpus -Only $329,000

12 Suthers Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 2 2 $329,000

You will love this fantastic highset family home perfectly positioned at the crest of Suthers Avenue in the highly sought after suburb of Frenchville and in the...

969m2 Vacant Block in Nth Rocky CBD

57 Elphinstone Street, Berserker 4701

Residential Land One of the last Vacant Blocks available in North Rockhampton Business Distrct ... $270,000

One of the last Vacant Blocks available in North Rockhampton Business Distrct - LARGE FLAT 969m2 Block - PRICED TO SELL - this is ECONOMIC advantage! - Nestled...

Privacy, Space and Quality ABOUNDS

307 Mills Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 2 2 $419,000

Secure 930m2 of Blissful, Peace and Quiet - THREE + BEDROOMS, TWO Bathrooms PLUS SIDE ACCESS to Powered shed - Backs onto PEACEFUL creek line RETREAT - SOLAR...

Large Ocean View home-site!

Lot 6,4 Heaslip Street, Barlows Hill 4703

Residential Land This 2,785m2 allotment is one of 6 home-sites showcasing stunning ocean views ... $190,000

This 2,785m2 allotment is one of 6 home-sites showcasing stunning ocean views of the Keppels! Featuring: • Easy street access • Approx. 1,248m2 building envelope •...

AUCTION - Hotel Freehold for Sale Rockhampton

385 Lakes Creek Road, Koongal 4701

Commercial An opportunity now exists to purchase this quaint hotel in this high ... Auction on site...

An opportunity now exists to purchase this quaint hotel in this high traffic exposed, North Rockhampton location. Positioned on a very generous 1,608*m2 corner...

Iconic Business Offered For Sale For The First Time In 3 Decades

176A Berserker Street, Berserker 4701

House 1 1 $139,000 Neg

Having serviced the Central Queensland community for thirty years, the owners of the iconic Prima Donna' Dancewear and Costumes are now selling. This rare and...

2,718m2 Vacant Land in Barlows Hill!

Lot 5,6 Heaslip Street, Barlows Hill 4703

Residential Land Looking out over beautiful Farnborough Beach & the Keppels is this large ... $199,000

Looking out over beautiful Farnborough Beach & the Keppels is this large vacant home-site! Features include: • Approx. 1,061m2 building envelope • Underground...

Vacant Land over-looking Farnborough Beach!

Lot 4,8 Heaslips Street, Barlows Hill 4703

Residential Land Build your dream home on this large Barlow Hill allotment and enjoy ... $209,000

Build your dream home on this large Barlow Hill allotment and enjoy relaxed coastal living! Features include: • Approx. 978m2 building envelope • Underground...

Major Coast retail centre sells for $21 million

Victorian family purchases two storey retail asset

Open for inspection homes June 1-8

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

The housing boom is over as prices begin to fall

"The jury is still out on whether the housing market has peaked..."

Savills shifts to new home

NEW OUTLOOK: Savills Sunshine Coast at their new office at 61 Esplanade, Cotton Tree; Josh Dougherty, left, Jason O'Meara, Derek Nissen, Scott Gardiner, Peter Capps, Glynnis Henderson, Will Carman, Melanie Crane, Matthew Petersen, Marli Kaufman, Katie Lennox and Dale Doyle.

After 10 years in Duporth Ave, commercial agency moves around corner

Industrial site sells for $2.2m

GOOD EXPOSURE: Month-long expressions of interest campaign has resulted in the sale of a prized 6350sq m industrial site at Caloundra West.

Strong industrial property interest results in Caloundra record sale

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!