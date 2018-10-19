Menu
Crime

Teen attempts to rob store at knife point

Maddelin McCosker
by
19th Oct 2018 9:00 AM
POLICE have charged a 14 year-old girl after she attempted to rob a CQ IGA at knife point.

A spokesperson from the Queensland Police Service said police will allege the young girl entered the Mount Morgan IGA at 6.40 pm last night, presented a knife and demanded money from the till.

The staff member refused to hand over money and the girl left the premises.

She has since been charged with attempted armed robbery and obstruction of police.

Police say she is being dealt with under the Youth Justice Act.

