A TEENAGER was flown to Princess Alexandra Hospital with serious injuries.
News

Teen badly hurt after attempting motorcycle trick

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
30th Jan 2021 9:00 AM
A TEENAGER has been flown to hospital in a helicopter after he was hurt badly in a motorcycle crash at 7.07pm on Friday night.

Paramedics assessed a male patient at a private address in Mt Beppo after it was reported he had crashed his bike while attempting to perform a jump.

The patient suffered injuries to his head, chest and leg.

He was rushed to Esk Hospital but then airlifted from there to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition.

