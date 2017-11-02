Teen banned from Safe Night Precinct for Giddy Goat punch

AN 18-YEAR-OLD Rockhampton man learned the hard way that punching people at licensed premises is not acceptable after a magistrate banned him from the local Safe Night Precinct for 12 months.

Isaiah Conway pleaded guilty to five charges in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on October 31 in relation to a driving offence and the punching incident.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said the punching incident took place outside the Giddy Goat nightclub about 3am on August 13.

She said he entered into a verbal argument with a patron about an incident that happened inside the club and Conway had punched the patron on the chin before others grabbed him and pulled him away.

Ms Marsden said when police spoke with Conway about the punch, he told them he had been antagonised by the patron's verbal insults.

He was charged with public nuisance as a result.

Conway had also been caught driving while demerit-point suspended on the Bruce Highway at St Lawrence on October 9 in an unregistered and uninsured vehicle.

He failed to provide particulars to police following the driving incident.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke, who described the punching incident as the most serious type of public nuisance offence, ordered Conway banned from the Rockhampton Safe Night Precinct for 12 months for the assault.

He also ordered he pay fines of $1100 for the driving offences and disqualified him from driving for six months.