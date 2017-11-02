News

Teen banned from Safe Night Precinct for Giddy Goat punch

ADMISSION: Isaiah Conway pleaded guilty to five charges in Rockhampton Magistrates Court .
ADMISSION: Isaiah Conway pleaded guilty to five charges in Rockhampton Magistrates Court . Facebook
Kerri-Anne Mesner
by

AN 18-YEAR-OLD Rockhampton man learned the hard way that punching people at licensed premises is not acceptable after a magistrate banned him from the local Safe Night Precinct for 12 months.

Isaiah Conway pleaded guilty to five charges in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on October 31 in relation to a driving offence and the punching incident.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said the punching incident took place outside the Giddy Goat nightclub about 3am on August 13.

She said he entered into a verbal argument with a patron about an incident that happened inside the club and Conway had punched the patron on the chin before others grabbed him and pulled him away.

Ms Marsden said when police spoke with Conway about the punch, he told them he had been antagonised by the patron's verbal insults.

He was charged with public nuisance as a result.

Conway had also been caught driving while demerit-point suspended on the Bruce Highway at St Lawrence on October 9 in an unregistered and uninsured vehicle.

He failed to provide particulars to police following the driving incident.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke, who described the punching incident as the most serious type of public nuisance offence, ordered Conway banned from the Rockhampton Safe Night Precinct for 12 months for the assault.

He also ordered he pay fines of $1100 for the driving offences and disqualified him from driving for six months.

Topics:  giddy goat punch rockhampton magistrate court safe night precinct

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

The 48-hour food guide to eating your way around Brisbane

IF THERE is one thing you shouldn’t bring with you to Brisbane, it’s a full stomach because you’re going to need all the room you can get.

Become a seasoned hiker in seven steps

BRISBANE is the jewel in the hiker’s hat for top walking trails suited to all experience levels, so if hiking is on your radar, get yourself to the River City.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

Over 30 busted in CQ drug syndicate raids

Over 30 busted in CQ drug syndicate raids

Over 100 grams of methamphetamine, 250 MDMA pills and tablets, about 7kg of cannabis seized by police

Premier visits CQ to reveal expanded jobs plan

BUNDLE OF JOY: Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk holds Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga's daughter Odette.

Valuable upskilling program gets a timely boost

How doctors can help CQ's smokers quit

SMOKING SUMMIT: Local General Practitioner Dr Joan Chamberlain gave a speech at a smoking summit in Rockhampton yesterday.

Dr Joan Chamberlain joins health professionals at smoking summit

'Shop-a-holics' tell how H&M is changing CQ's clothing game

Caitie Hughes at the official opening of the H and M store at Stockland Rockhamton.

Four hours in line a small price to pay for bargain fashion shoppers

Local Partners