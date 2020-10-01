Menu
McKenzie Robinson (left) will pleady guilty to sharing a sex tape involving Kotoni Staggs.
Rugby League

Teen behind Broncos sex tape scandal

by Mark St John
1st Oct 2020 5:24 AM

A teenager accused of releasing a sex tape of herself with Broncos star Kotoni Staggs after he allegedly turned down her request for a threesome will plead guilty.

McKenzie Lorraine Robinson, 18, appeared in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Wednesday charged with distributing the illegal footage.

The teenager stands accused of sharing footage of herself engaged in an intimate act with the star Broncos centre between June 14 and August 5 without his consent.

 

Ms Robinson, who now goes by McKenziana Skye on social media revealed through her lawyer that she would explain how the sex tape was leaked at a later court appearance.

Solicitor Chelsea Waters on Wednesday asked for an extra two weeks to prepare the case.

The court heard Ms Robinson is expected to plead guilty to the charge levelled against her in relation to Staggs.

Defence lawyer Jason Jacobson previously maintained that Ms Robinson never meant for the video to circulate on social media.

 

McKenzie Lorraine Robinson (left) leaves the Magistrates Court in Brisbane.
"It was not Ms Robinson that made this private video go public," Jacobson said at his client's last court appearance.

"That was never intended by her and she very much regrets that it did and she very much regrets the impact that it caused for Mr Staggs.

"There is an explanation as to how this happened and that will be put to the court at a later date."

The matter is now scheduled to appear before the court again on October 16.

Staggs was cleared of any wrongdoing by the NRL's integrity unit after the video was released and has commended Queensland police for their handling of the matter.

 

 

 

 

