Teen bike rider injured after head-first fall off two metre drop

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service arrives at a motorcycle accident near Gogango where a 16-year-old female was injured.

A TEENAGE motorbike rider has been airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital with facial and possible spinal injuries after her bike landed on top of her when she landed head first off a two metre embankment.

The accident happened about 2.30pm Saturday as she was riding motorbikes with family and friends 6km north of Gogango.

Her friend, a young male saw it unfold and was there immediately to assist, pulling her free from the bike.

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service was tasked to the site with an on-board doctor and advanced care paramedic who treated the girl for facial injuries and suspected neck and spinal injuries.

The patient was flown by the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition for further treatment.