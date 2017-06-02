Teen boy airlifted in critical condition after horror crash

UPDATE 7.30AM: QUEENSLAND Ambulance Service has provided more information about the crash near Rolleston overnight.

A QAS spokesperson said a male patient, suffering significant head injuries, was airlifted in a critical condition to the Princess Alexandra Hospital.

More to come.

BREAKING 6.30AM: A TEENAGER is battling in Roma Hospital following a horror crash near Rolleston overnight.

Around 11pm a car crashed into a culvert about 45km from Rolleston on the Carnarvon Hww, trapping the 18-year-old driver.

He is being treated for serious injuries and has been transported to the Roma hospital.

It is understood the driver was airlifted from the scene.

Emergency service remained at the scene for around four hours working to free the driver and clear the wreckage.

Just after 3am, the Department of Transport and Main Roads advised the Carnarvon Hwy crash scene had cleared.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.