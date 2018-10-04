Boy, 13, allegedly raped in front yard

A 13-year-old boy has been allegedly sexually assaulted in the front yard of his western Sydney home by a man he met online.

NSW Police say the pair connected on a social media platform in late September and shared images and personal details.

But when the boy deleted the app and cut contact the man allegedly went to his home on Friday, pushed him to the ground in the frontyard and sexually assaulted him.

The teen's mother rushed to help him and the man ran to his vehicle and drove away. The boy was taken to hospital.

Later, a 40-year-old Kellyville Ridge man was arrested and charged with having sexual intercourse without consent.

He was granted conditional bail and is due to appear at Penrith Local Court on Thursday.

The case has alarmed police who are warning parents about online safety, especially during the NSW school holidays when children tend to have more access to the internet.

They are recommending parents monitor the time their child spends online and devices be kept in a room accessible by the whole family, rather than a personal bedroom.

"Spend time talking to your child about the dangers associated with online conversations, particularly when communicating with someone that they have only ever met online," NSW Police said in a statement.