Teen boy: 'that's what cousins do' after alleged sexual acts

A MAN accused of indecent sexual acts against four girls allegedly told the victims: "We are cousins, I'm allowed to."

The man, 45, is standing trial in Rockhampton District Court this week over the allegations that involved girls aged four to 11 years old in the Rockhampton region between 1987 and 1992.

He was aged 14-19 at the time of the alleged offences.

The man entered pleas of not guilty to 10 charges of indecent treatment of a child under 12, one charge including penetration with a finger.

Crown prosecutor Megan Jones said the defendant was accused of luring a four-year-old cousin to the ground floor to play a game before demanding she take off her pants.

When the girl refused, the defendant allegedly said "that's what cousins do" before he digitally penetrated her.

Ms Jones said the victim claims the defendant then told her if she "dobbed" that "nobody would love her".

She said all four victims remember distinct times and acts which occurred during day trips, overnight visits and school holidays.

Ms Jones said the victims also recall the accused repeatedly touching them, trying to massage them or touch their breasts and one encounter where he tried to kiss one girl on the mouth.

She said the first alleged incident occurred at their grandparents' home at a family gathering where the then-14-year-old male is accused of grabbing an 11-year-old girl's breasts and saying, "You've got boobies now."

Other allegations include girls waking up to the defendant lying behind them before he carried out indecent sexual acts, the defendant accosting one in the pool and then molesting her, and molesting a girl while she played video games after she had been swimming.

Five other witnesses - family and friends - are expected to give evidence during the trial, along with the investigating police officer.

The trial continues today.