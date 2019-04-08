Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police generic, crime scene. Photo Tessa Mapstone / South Burnett Times
Police generic, crime scene. Photo Tessa Mapstone / South Burnett Times Tessa Mapstone
News

Teen boys charged after CQ school break in

8th Apr 2019 2:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO adolescent boys have been charged with a number of property offences after they trespassed on private property in Blackwater over the weekend.

Police were called at 4.48pm on Saturday by members of the public after hearing noises coming from Blackwater State School on Wey St.

Police have said they arrived a short time later and commenced patrols of the school.

It was at this time police saw two young people fleeing the school grounds.

They evaded police and fled the school on foot.

Police have confirmed that classrooms had been entered and a substantial amount of property had been damaged in those rooms.

Police investigated throughout the night and the following morning they arrested a 12-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy in relation to the incident.

The boys have been charged with enter premises with intent to commit an indictable offence, wilful damage, stealing, and trespass.

blackwater crime blackwater state school queensland police tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Infant sustains critical injuries after near drowning

    premium_icon Infant sustains critical injuries after near drowning

    Breaking The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service has been tasked to Theodore

    • 8th Apr 2019 2:00 PM
    Do you know how powerful the heat of a flare is?

    premium_icon Do you know how powerful the heat of a flare is?

    News Boaties and their families attended the boating safety course

    • 8th Apr 2019 2:46 PM
    Youths cause hundreds in damage after stealing band's car

    Youths cause hundreds in damage after stealing band's car

    News Music Group seeking the public's help in finding missing equipment

    • 8th Apr 2019 2:00 PM
    Penalty decides close contest in CQ Premier League

    premium_icon Penalty decides close contest in CQ Premier League

    Soccer Frenchville coach: 'Both sides basically strangled each other'