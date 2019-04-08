Teen boys charged after CQ school break in

TWO adolescent boys have been charged with a number of property offences after they trespassed on private property in Blackwater over the weekend.

Police were called at 4.48pm on Saturday by members of the public after hearing noises coming from Blackwater State School on Wey St.

Police have said they arrived a short time later and commenced patrols of the school.

It was at this time police saw two young people fleeing the school grounds.

They evaded police and fled the school on foot.

Police have confirmed that classrooms had been entered and a substantial amount of property had been damaged in those rooms.

Police investigated throughout the night and the following morning they arrested a 12-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy in relation to the incident.

The boys have been charged with enter premises with intent to commit an indictable offence, wilful damage, stealing, and trespass.