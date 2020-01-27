Teen brutally stabbed in massive hotel brawl

The brawl started when a group of people entered Brisbane CBD hotel River City Apartments. Picture: 9 News

The brawl started when a group of people entered Brisbane CBD hotel River City Apartments. Picture: 9 News

A TEENAGER stabbed in the chest during a mass-brawl at a Brisbane CBD hotel on Australia Day is fighting for life.

At around 9.20pm yesterday eight people entered the lobby of iStay River City in Albert St by following residents through the door.

A fight then broke out in a room leaving an 18-year-old man and two 17-year-old boys with stab wounds.

The 18-year-old man suffered chest wounds and required urgent on scene treatment by a medical director.

He was then taken to the Royal Brisbane Women's Hospital in a critical condition.

Another boy was left with significant facial injuries and was also taken in a stable condition to Royal Brisbane Women's hospital.

The other teenager suffered wounds to his abdomen and shoulder and was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious but stable condition.