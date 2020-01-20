Menu
Giddy Goat Cafe and Bar.
Giddy Goat Cafe and Bar.
Crime

Teen busted for MDMA while clubbing at Giddy Goat

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
20th Jan 2020 6:00 PM
A TEENAGER, who was just looking to have a good night out at the Giddy Goat, was not expecting to be searched by police for dangerous drugs.

Hayden James Slattery, 19, pleaded guilty in ­Rockhampton Magistrates Court last Wednesday to possessing MDMA.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said on December 6, 2019, police were patrolling at the Giddy Goat Cafe and Bar when they saw Slattery, who appeared ­intoxicated, and suspected he was in possession of dangerous drugs.

Mr Rumford said police ­officers ­detained Slattery for a search and he told them he had one MDMA capsule in his wallet.

He further told them he had purchased two capsules earlier in the evening and was saving one for later that night.

The court heard he had no criminal history.

Duty lawyer Rowan King said Slattery, who worked as an automotive trade assistant, was out at the clubs when he made the decision to purchase some MDMA.

“He says he is not addicted to them, he was just wanting to have a good night,” Mr King said.

“He was scared and ­embarrassed when speaking to police and made full admissions. He is a good candidate for drug diversion.”

Slattery was sentenced to a good behaviour bond for four months with drug diversion and a recognisance of $400. No criminal conviction was ­recorded.

