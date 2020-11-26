Teen busted with marijuana during police search

Jaydon Lee George, 19, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on November 24 to one count each of possessing dangerous drugs and possessing drug utensils. Picture: iStock

Jaydon Lee George, 19, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on November 24 to one count each of possessing dangerous drugs and possessing drug utensils. Picture: iStock

A YOUNG Rockhampton man faced court this week after police busted him for possessing a small amount of marijuana during a search of a home in The Range last month.

Jaydon Lee George, 19, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on November 24 to one count each of possessing dangerous drugs and possessing drug utensils.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said police attended an address in The Range at 4.15pm on October 10 in relation to another matter.

Ms Marsden said George was found in the laundry at the back of the house, where he had been sleeping in a makeshift bed.

She said police searched George’s bag and found 0.1g of a green leafy material in a snap lock sandwich bag, as well as a glass smoking pipe and pair of scissors with brown residue on it.

She said George told police the items were his and the contents of the bag was marijuana he had purchased the day before.

She said police also found a plastic bottle fashioned into a water pipe with a hose and cone piece with burnt residue in it and a grinder.

She said this was George’s first time before the courts.

George’s defence lawyer Brandon Selic said his client was a suitable candidate for drug diversion.

George was placed on a six-month good behaviour bond with $300 recognisance and drug diversion. No criminal conviction was recorded.

MORE COURT STORIES:

The exchanges before the alleged attempted murder

Alleged first blow in attempted murder was with machete

Teen assaulted gran, pregnant girl before violent robbery