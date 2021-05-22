Teen carrying knife in tourist precinct

Police allegedly discovered a concealed chef’s knife when they searched a teenage boy on the Gold Coast on Thursday night. Picture: Supplied / QPS

A teenage boy has been nabbed for allegedly carrying a concealed chef’s knife, a homemade shiv and drugs as he walked through a popular tourist precinct on the Gold Coast.

The 16-year-old was stopped and searched as part of a 12-month ‘wanding’ trial recently introduced to combat a rise in knife-related crimes in Gold Coast Safe Night precincts streets.

Police arrest the teenager, who was allegedly found with knife, shiv and drugs in Surfers Paradise on Thursday night. Picture: Supplied / QPS

He was stopped, along with another teen, near the Cavill Ave light railway stop in the heart of Surfers Paradise around 6.15pm on Thursday night.

Body-worn-camera footage released shows the boy acting surprised, when police inform him the wand has detected metal.

“You gotta pretty big knife in your pocket,” the officer rhetorically asks the teen.

He was also allegedly found to have a homemade shiv.

The teen is placed in handcuffs and whisked off to a nearby police station.

The homemade shiv police allegedly found on the teenage boy on Thursday night in Surfers Paradise. Picture: Supplied

The 16-year-old Redland Bay boy has been charged with possessing a knife in a public place, possessing dangerous drugs and possessing drug utensils.

The 12-month trial allowing police to randomly stop people and ‘wand’ them in a prescribed area without a warrant started on the first weekend in May.

