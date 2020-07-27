Menu
Angus James Reid pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to drug driving.
Crime

Teen caught with drugs in system after speeding into Rocky

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
27th Jul 2020 12:23 PM
A TEENAGER was caught driving with a dangerous drug in his system after speeding into Rockhampton more than 20km/h over the limit.

Angus James Reid, 19, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on July 23 to drug driving.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said Reid was intercepted driving on the Bruce Hwy, at The Caves, at 3.30pm on April 22.

Mr Rumford said Reid had submitted to a roadside breath test which returned a negative result.

He said Reid told police he had consumed marijuana a few days prior.

Reid tested positive to having the drug in his system.

The court heard the reason Reid had been pulled over was for speeding.

His defence lawyer said her client had set his cruise control to 103km/h but forget to turn it off when the speed limit changed to 80km/h.

She said her client had been using marijuana the previous evening and was using it recreationally for anxiety.

She said, other than speeding, this was her client’s first traffic offence.

Reid was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

