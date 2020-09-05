Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A teen has been charged after a fatal traffic crash in February.
A teen has been charged after a fatal traffic crash in February.
News

Teen charged after fatal Toowoomba traffic crash

Alexia Austin
4th Sep 2020 2:32 PM | Updated: 5th Sep 2020 9:10 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A TEEN has been charged after a fatal traffic crash in Toowoomba on the afternoon of February 25.

Police will allege that the 17-year-old girl had been driving a station wagon which crashed into the back of a utility waiting to turn right onto Opportunity Drive, pushing it into the path of oncoming traffic.

The utility struck a 53-year-old motorcycle rider, who died at the scene.

The teen has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death.

She will appear in the Toowoomba Childrens Court at a later date.

More Stories

fatal traffic crash toowoomba crash
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ miner’s arson rampage ignites pub, bins, and vehicles

        Premium Content CQ miner’s arson rampage ignites pub, bins, and vehicles

        News After being thrown out of a Blackwater pub, the miner put lives and property at risk with his arson rampage. He was also charged for trying to set a political...

        MAYOR’S COLUMN: The future of Rockhampton Airport

        Premium Content MAYOR’S COLUMN: The future of Rockhampton Airport

        Opinion “We are one of the cheapest airports for general aviation parking on the east coast...

        14 dream homes for sale at the Capricorn Coast right now

        Premium Content 14 dream homes for sale at the Capricorn Coast right now

        Property From absolute waterfront properties to secluded retreats, here are 14 of the most...

        LETTERS: Why are COVID-19 deaths exempt from post-mortems?

        Premium Content LETTERS: Why are COVID-19 deaths exempt from post-mortems?

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.