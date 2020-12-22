Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Two teenagers were taken to hospital with stab wounds after a fight.
Two teenagers were taken to hospital with stab wounds after a fight.
Crime

Teen charged after two stabbed in fight

Felicity Ripper
22nd Dec 2020 8:45 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 17-year-old boy has been charged after two teenagers were stabbed during a fight outside a Coast home.

An 18-year-old Inala man suffered a laceration to his stomach and a 16-year-old Golden Beach boy received cuts on his arm and back during the fight outside a Kalowendha Ave address in Pelican Waters on Saturday night.

Family to farewell 'loving larrikin' days before Christmas

Police at the time said the alleged attacker fled the scene about 1am on Saturday.

The injured teenagers were taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital with non-life-threatening wounds.

Man charged after 50yo left on road with head injury

A 17-year-old has since been charged with two counts of wounding and will appear in Maroochydore Children's Court in January.

More Stories

charges laid crime fight pelican waters stabbing
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man flees car after crashing into power pole

        Premium Content Man flees car after crashing into power pole

        News Police are investigating the alleged incident.

        MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        News Catch up on the biggest stories from the last 24 hours.

        CQ mine operator proposing use of Indigenous land

        Premium Content CQ mine operator proposing use of Indigenous land

        Environment The land would be used to offset the loss of hundreds of hectares of squatter...

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Trump’s persistent refusal to concede

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Trump’s persistent refusal to concede

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.