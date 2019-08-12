Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Teen charged over alleged assault of police officer

12th Aug 2019 9:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 19-YEAR-OLD Manunda man has been charged by detectives after he allegedly seriously assaulted a 38-year-old male police officer at a Teatree Close residence at around 7.25pm on August 9.

Police initially attended the residence in relation to a noise complaint.

After speaking with the 19-year-old it was revealed that he was wanted on an outstanding warrant.

After being informed that he was under arrest the man allegedly struggled with police before

striking the male officer and pushing him into a wall.

The officer sustained a cut to his forehead which resulted in mass bleeding.

The man continued to struggle with the two officers, a taser was used to subdue the man and he was taken into custody.

The officer was taken to hospital for treatment of a large cut to his forehead.

The man was charged with serious assault of a police officer causing bodily harm.

He will appear in the Cairns Magistrates Court on August 30.

More Stories

assault an officer juvenile crime police qps

Top Stories

    Rolling the dice on CQ spice

    premium_icon Rolling the dice on CQ spice

    News Ambitious $1.2m program to grow large scale crops and jobs in less than 3 years

    Drug dealer goes 'off the rails' after stopping his meds

    premium_icon Drug dealer goes 'off the rails' after stopping his meds

    Crime Police uncovered evidence of drug dealing on his mobile phone.

    How did Rocky teen Lachlan win a recording session?

    premium_icon How did Rocky teen Lachlan win a recording session?

    News Meet the rising star of Queensland's outstanding young composers

    PHOTO GALLERY: Village Festival attracts eager event-goers

    premium_icon PHOTO GALLERY: Village Festival attracts eager event-goers

    News Were you snapped down on the Cap Coast this weekend?