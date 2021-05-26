Menu
The 19-year-old man is alleged to have committed the crimes between December 2020 and January this year. Picture: Perth Now
News

Teen charged over alleged violent rape

by Angie Raphael
26th May 2021 1:12 PM | Updated: 1:36 PM

A young man has been charged after allegedly repeatedly raping and strangling a woman, then distributing an intimate image of her.

The 19-year-old man is alleged to have committed the crimes between December 2020 and January this year after meeting the 18-year-old complainant through a work colleague.

West Australian Police allege the Carramar man “sexually and physically assaulted” the woman.

A young woman (not pictured) was allegedly raped by the man. Picture: Generic
Sex assault squad detectives have charged him with three counts of sexual penetration without consent and three counts of impeding another person’s normal breathing or blood circulation by applying pressure to their neck (non-fatal strangulation).

He is also facing one count of distributing an intimate image of another person without their consent.

The man is scheduled to face Perth Magistrates Court on June 2.

Police say their investigation is ongoing and urge anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers.

