Teen charged over blaze that damaged M’boro home

Fire destroys house at the corner of Woodstock and John Sts in Maryborough - owner Monika Birch surveys the damage from her front verandah.Photo: Alistair Brightman

THE smell of blistered paint and smoke fills Monika Birch's Maryborough home.

She has been left counting her losses after a fire police say was deliberately lit caused extensive damage to her home on Friday night.

Now her eyes water due to the smoke when she enters her once immaculate Queenslander.

She said sifting through her belongings to see what could be saved was something she would never wish on anyone.

Ms Birch is just relieved the photo albums from her children's childhoods were able to be salvaged.

Soot, water damage and fire has damaged much of her property.

Living on a pension, groceries have been destroyed that she can ill-afford to replace.

"It is traumatic," she said.

"I'm just relieved no one was home."

Thankfully her home was insured, so Ms Birch has been able to concentrate on her own wellbeing and that of her family.

"I'm not dealing with it," she said.

"I've got a daughter I've got to keep strong for.

"I can't think about it because I'll break down."

Police confirmed a 14-year-old boy had been charged in relation to the incident.

The teenager has been charegd with entering a dwelling with intent, wilful damage and attempted arson.

The police spokesman said the teenager was dealt with under the Youth Justice Act and would appear in children's court at a later date.