Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

One-punch attacks: How lethal are they?
Crime

Teen charged over coward-punch attack

by Natalie Wolfe
27th Jun 2019 10:48 AM

A man is in a critical condition after he was allegedly struck and hit his head on the ground in Surfers Paradise.

A 19-year-old man allegedly lashed out at a 28-year-old Southport man just after 1am today, punching him in the face and causing him to stumble.

The 28-year-old then allegedly fell backwards, smashing his head onto the concrete ground.

It's understood the teenager had tried to start a separate fight on Orchid Avenue, the nightclub precinct of Surfers Paradise, minutes before he allegedly punched the 28-year-old.

Police were called to Surfers Paradise early this morning.
Police were called to Surfers Paradise early this morning.

The alleged victim remains in intensive care in Gold Coast University Hospital after spending hours in surgery after the fall left him with serious head injuries.

The 19-year-old Victorian man has been charged with grievous bodily harm and common assault.

He will appear at Southport Magistrates Court later in the day.

More Stories

assault coward punch editors picks

Top Stories

    TRAGEDY: Mine worker confirmed dead after wall collapse

    premium_icon TRAGEDY: Mine worker confirmed dead after wall collapse

    News Work has been suspended at a central Queensland coal mine following the death of a worker in a wall collapse.

    Meet the rates rebels who are fighting surprise rate rise

    premium_icon Meet the rates rebels who are fighting surprise rate rise

    News Mount Morgan retiree shocked to discover rates rise

    Overhaul under way for CQ power station

    premium_icon Overhaul under way for CQ power station

    News Queensland's second biggest power station currently undergoing works

    What are the benefits and risks of massage treatment?

    premium_icon What are the benefits and risks of massage treatment?

    News Traditional naturopathy a key factor in physical medicine

    • 27th Jun 2019 9:30 AM