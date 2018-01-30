Menu
Teen charged with assault after court house fist fight

The Rockhampton court house - the Virgil Power Building
The Rockhampton court house - the Virgil Power Building Chris Ison ROK270716ccourt3
Kerri-Anne Mesner
UPDATE 1.40PM: A 15-YEAR-OLD has been charged with assault occasioning bodily harm after a fight out the front of the Rockhampton court house this morning.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said a 15-year-old male from Berserker has been charged with the offence after the fight.

Police were called to a street disturbance out the front of the Virgil Power Building at 10.06am and found two males fighting.

Reports by witnesses to The Morning Bulletin indicated that both males were juveniles.

The QPS spokesman did not have the age of the second male when The Bulletin enquired at 1.35pm today.

11am: ONE male is in custody after a physical altercation out the front of the Rockhampton court house this morning.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said police were called to a street disturbance out the front of the Virgil Power Building in East St at 10.06am.

She said two males were involved in a physical fight.

The spokeswoman said one was in custody and charges were expected to be laid today.

The police report did not have ages for the males involved at the time The Morning Bulletin spoke with them at 10.55am, however reports by witnesses suggest the two males were juveniles.

Topics:  assault rockhampton courthouse tmbcourt virgil power building

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
