Teen charged with assault after court house fist fight

UPDATE 1.40PM: A 15-YEAR-OLD has been charged with assault occasioning bodily harm after a fight out the front of the Rockhampton court house this morning.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said a 15-year-old male from Berserker has been charged with the offence after the fight.

Police were called to a street disturbance out the front of the Virgil Power Building at 10.06am and found two males fighting.

Reports by witnesses to The Morning Bulletin indicated that both males were juveniles.

The QPS spokesman did not have the age of the second male when The Bulletin enquired at 1.35pm today.

