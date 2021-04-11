Teen charged with Brisbane CBD stabbing murder

A 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death in the Brisbane CBD on Thursday night. Picture: 7 News

Two teenagers will spend the night behind bars after homicide detectives arrested and charged the duo in relation to the stabbing death of 16-year-old Yannis Leulusoo.

Queensland Police on Sunday charged a 16-year-old Mango Hill boy with Mr Leulusoo's murder, while a 17-year-old boy from Wooloowin was charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder.

Police will allege that about 8pm Thursday Mr Leulusoo was stabbed in the stomach at Emma Miller Place on Roma St.

He stumbled about 200 metres - just shy of Brisbane's King George Square, where he fell to the ground, leaving a pool of blood on the now stained concrete.

Yannis Leulusoo was stabbed to death in the Brisbane CBD on Thursday night. Picture: Facebook

A triple-zero call made by a stranger alerted police and paramedics who tried desperately to save the teen, who later died in hospital.

An image seen by The Courier-Mail, posted on the alleged killer's social media account on the evening of Mr Leulusoo's death, shows a hand holding a bloodied knife, while the person's other hand makes what appears to be a gang symbol.

The teen charged with Mr Leulusoo's death, who legally cannot be named, claims to be part of the "T. M. P" gang in Zillmere, according to his social media profiles.

On the day after his murder Mr Leulusoo's friends said he had been part of a rival gang, which may have sparked the altercation between the pair.

A picture believed to be posted online by one of Mr Leulusoo's friends shows the crime scene from the evening of his murder.

The scene of the fatal stabbing. Picture: Tara Croser

The image is captioned with: "someone's gonna (sic) have to pay there (sic) life to us after this sh*t. It's never gonna (sic) stop anymore."

Detective Superintendent Tony Fleming, Regional Crime and Intelligence Coordinator, Brisbane Region could not confirm at the time if police were aware of suggestions the pair belonged to gangs, but urged anyone with rising tensions to "cool it".

"Retaliatory action is not going to benefit anyone; everyone loses out of that," Supt Fleming said.

"I'd definitely call on people, if there's tensions simmering there, to cool it."

Det Supt Fleming today praised the tireless efforts of investigators in making the timely arrests.

"Detectives and specialist police have worked tirelessly since the alleged murder and it is through their efforts that the two teenagers are now facing court."

The pair was denied police bail on Sunday and are due to appear in the Brisbane Children's Court tomorrow.

