Teen charged with child grooming, exploitation across state

Police and locals joined forces to catch a suspect in Miles yesterday. Trevor Veale

OFFICERS from around the state arrested a teenager in Blackwater as part of a child exploitation investigation yesterday.

Police from the Cairns Child Protection Investigation Unit travelled to Central Queensland yesterday and with the help of local detectives, issued a search warrant at the 18-year-old's Blackwater home.

The man was taken into custody at the address and charged with eight offences.

These include using a carriage service to solicit child pornography material, using a carriage service to menace or harass, grooming a child under 16 years with intent, possession of child exploitation material, and other related offences.

The charges relate to the alleged content of social media interactions the man initiated with a number of children aged under 12 in the Cairns area.

The man is expected to appear in the Blackwater Magistrates Court on November 30.

