Teen charged with drink driving after crashing car into tree

ROCKHAMPTON Police charged a teenager with drink driving after he crashed his car into a tree in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The crash occurred around 1am when the Holden Commodore he was allegedly travelling in drove off the road and hit a tree.

Police performed a roadside RBT on the 18-year-old driver at the scene and after a blood alcohol reading of .115 the teen was charged with one count of drink driving and was taken into custody.

After receiving his notice to appear in court and having his licence suspended until he appeared in court, the teen was given bail.

An eye witness report from a resident who lived near the scene of the accident praised Emergency Services personnel for keeping calm given the circumstances.

"Teenagers, alcohol, fast cars & testosterone do not mix,” they said.

"The lack of respect shown to these people just trying to help was atrocious, yet they remained calm and were genuinely concerned for the kid involved.”

The teen was not injured in the crash and declined treatment from paramedics.

He is due to appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 21.