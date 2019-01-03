Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
File
News

Teen charged with drink driving after crashing car into tree

Maddelin McCosker
by
3rd Jan 2019 12:32 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ROCKHAMPTON Police charged a teenager with drink driving after he crashed his car into a tree in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The crash occurred around 1am when the Holden Commodore he was allegedly travelling in drove off the road and hit a tree.

Police performed a roadside RBT on the 18-year-old driver at the scene and after a blood alcohol reading of .115 the teen was charged with one count of drink driving and was taken into custody.

After receiving his notice to appear in court and having his licence suspended until he appeared in court, the teen was given bail.

An eye witness report from a resident who lived near the scene of the accident praised Emergency Services personnel for keeping calm given the circumstances.

"Teenagers, alcohol, fast cars & testosterone do not mix,” they said.

"The lack of respect shown to these people just trying to help was atrocious, yet they remained calm and were genuinely concerned for the kid involved.”

The teen was not injured in the crash and declined treatment from paramedics.

He is due to appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 21.

queensland ambulance service queensland police service tmbcrashes tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Tributes flow for Gracemere miner killed in dozer tragedy

    premium_icon Tributes flow for Gracemere miner killed in dozer tragedy

    News Friends and family devastated by the loss of a 'great man'.

    'It was a pleasure and privilege to have him in my life'

    premium_icon 'It was a pleasure and privilege to have him in my life'

    News Rocky sports coach pays tribute to her beloved nephew

    Respect the royals says Rockhampton's own Lady Yocklunn

    premium_icon Respect the royals says Rockhampton's own Lady Yocklunn

    News Husband was Director of Protocol for Queen in Papua New Guinea.

    Today in CQ: Everything you need to know for the day ahead

    Today in CQ: Everything you need to know for the day ahead

    News Find out what's happening in Rockhampton, Yeppoon and surrounds

    • 3rd Jan 2019 12:25 PM

    Local Partners