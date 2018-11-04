Teen charged with robbery after daylight theft with violence

11am Sunday: A 16-YEAR-OLD boy has been charged with robbery after a incident with another teenager on Saturday afternoon.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said a 14-year-old boy was riding his scooter near Diplock St, Frenchville, about 2pm when he was approached by the 16-year-old.

She said the 16-year-old allegedly used threats of violence towards the younger boy and stole his multi-coloured, black handle bar scooter.

Police attended and located the offender about an hour after the alleged theft.

The 16-year-old will appear in Rockhampton Children's Court at an unknown date.

4pm Saturday: POLICE are on the look out for a man that used violence on a 14-year-old to steal a scooter in north Rockhampton.

Reports indicate the theft with violence occurred about 2pm on Saturday on or near Diplock St in Frenchville.

Police are looking for an Indigenous male with afro style hair, slim build, wearing black shorts and a black shirt slung over his shoulder.

The scooter is described as multi-coloured with black handles.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24-hours per day.

People can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours per day.