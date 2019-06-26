Teen charged with several offences committed in mining town

A BLACKWATER teen has been charged with up to seven offences, following a string of unlawful entries of cars and stealing offences in the small mining town over the last month.

Officers from the Blackwater Criminal Investigation Branch, with the assistance of uniformed officers, arrested a 17-year-old boy Monday over a number of property offences alleged to have occurred in Blackwater between May 27 and June 24.

As a result of police investigations and information from the community, the teen was charged with the following offences:

Stealing a bicycle on Wilga St, Blackwater, between May 27 and May 29.

Enter and commit (vehicle) on Yeates Av, Blackwater, on June 14.

Enter and commit (vehicle) alternatively receiving tainted property on Quandong St, Blackwater, on June 23.

Trespassing at an educational facility on Elm St, Blackwater, on June 24.

Enter and commit (vehicle) on Elm St, Blackwater, on June 24.

Enter and commit (vehicle) on Yeates Av, Blackwater, on June 24.

Attempted enter and commit (vehicle) on Yeates Av, Backwater, on June 24.

Police allege the boy attempted to enter a number of other vehicles which were locked and secured and he failed to gain entry.

The boy will be appearing in court at a later date.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote these reference numbers: QP1901046799, QP1901153014, QP1901217242, QP1901217769, QP1901218684.