Police said the teenage boy lost control of the car he confessed to stealing. Photo: File
Crime

Teen confesses to stealing car on phone with Triple-0

Timothy Cox
28th Jan 2021 2:40 PM
A Triple-0 caller confessed to the operator that the car he was driving was stolen.

On Friday last week, Anakie police received a call at 3.15am from a stranded motorist, who reported a single-vehicle car crash on the Capricorn Highway at Anakie.

The teenage boy had lost control of the vehicle while travelling west and ended up stuck in bushland, near Withersfield Road, about 50km west of Emerald.

Police claimed he admitted to stealing the car earlier that morning.

Officers from Anakie Police Station attended the scene and found the crashed car, which had been taken during an alleged unlawful entry into an Emerald business.

Police said the boy was not injured in the crash and was subsequently dealt with in accordance with the Youth Justice Act.

anakie police station capricorn highway car theft
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

