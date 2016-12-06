Teen cops a stern warning from magistrate

ROCKHAMPTON teenager Keenan Maleek Warcon quickly learned the hard way that disrespecting a magistrate was not proper courtroom procedure.

Magistrate Cameron Press interrupted the opening statements with a swift "get your hands out of your pockets” to Warcon.

To his credit, Warcon obeyed and court resumed.

The 17-year-old pleaded guilty to drug possession and drug utensil possession.

The court heard on November 18 in Rockhampton, police found Warcon with two water pipes used for smoking on his person and a strong odour of cannabis.

The defendant denied they were his and attempted to empty the cannabis onto the floor.

Magistrate Press told the 17-year-old, who had two like matters, that he would end up in jail if he carried on this way.

"Don't think you can keep coming back here,” Magistrate Press said.

Warcon was served with two fines, $300 for the drug possession and $400 for the utensil. A conviction was recorded.